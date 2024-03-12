The USA announced a $300 million aid package to Ukraine. This is the first support since December 2023

The USA announced a $300 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This was announced by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The package included, in particular, artillery shells, ammunition for HIMARS and missiles for air defense.

"On behalf of President Biden, I am announcing a $300 million emergency security assistance package with weapons and equipment to meet Ukraineʼs most critical needs," Sullivan said.

According to him, it was possible to find the funds for the aid thanks to the savings in the contracts already concluded by the Pentagon to replace the weapons transferred to Ukraine.