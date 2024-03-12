The first car with Russian license plates was detained in Lithuania. It will be handed over to Ukraine

In the Lithuanian city of Midniki, which borders Belarus, customs officials detained the first car with Russian license plates. Now the car will probably be confiscated and handed over to the needs of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Criminal Customs Service of Lithuania, an institution of the Lithuanian customs that fights against smuggling.

A citizen of Moldova was driving an Audi Q7 from Lithuania to Belarus. The man told the border guards that he knew nothing about the restrictions introduced by the European Union.

Muitinės kriminalinė tarnyba

It turned out that the owner of the car is a citizen of Russia, the citizen of Moldova was alone in the car. The driver was informed of the rules effective from March 11, 2024 and informed that he would face a fine and confiscation of the car. An administrative offense report was drawn up against him, and a car worth €41,690 was seized.

By introducing new rules, Lithuania fulfills the sanctions requirements of the European Commission. From March 11, 2024, cars registered in Russia cannot be on the territory of Lithuania. Until then, such cars should have left the territory of the country or re-registered in Lithuania. The latter was allowed for cars that entered Lithuania until December 19, 2023.

An exception to the new rules applies only to citizens of Russia traveling on vehicles registered in the Russian Federation in transit to or from the Kaliningrad region under a simplified transit document. Such transit through the territory of Lithuania cannot last more than 24 hours. During transit, the vehicle must be owned by its owner.