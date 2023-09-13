The Baltic countries have banned cars with Russian license plates from entering their territory

On September 13, Estonia joined the ban on allowing cars with Russian license plates to enter its territory. Lithuania and Latvia did it earlier.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna informed about the ban and added that "they are not allowed to enjoy the privileges that freedom can offer until Ukraine achieves victory."
This is how Estonia will fulfill the recommendations of the European Commission: when a car with Russian license plates arrives at the border, its owner will be forced to turn back or cross the border without a car. At the same time, Estonia will continue to produce vehicles with Russian license plates.
- On September 8, the European Commission extended sanctions against Russia and added new restrictions to them. The document states that if Russians enter the country on a vehicle with a Russian license plate, it will be an illegal import according to EU regulations. Therefore, countries will have the right to confiscate cars, smartphones, other equipment and valuables from those who violate this ban. Later, the European Commission eased the restrictions: cars remain banned, but customs officials must act "proportionately and sensibly" regarding the seizure of personal items that "cause insignificant concern from the point of view of evasion of sanctions." The amended text no longer referred to phones, laptops, etc.