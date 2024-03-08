Finland informed that all cars with Russian license plates must leave the country by March 16

Cars with Russian license plates must leave the territory of Finland by March 16.

The Finnish publication Yle writes about it.

The head of the control department of the Customs Service Sami Rakshit informed that if the cars do not leave the country by the specified date, experts will find out why the vehicle is still in the country and why it stayed here for so long.

At the same time, a detailed action plan is still being developed. It is not known what will happen to these cars after March 16, if they remain on the territory of Finland.

Last fall, Finland banned the entry of cars registered in Russia into the country. Cars with Russian license plates had to leave the territory of Finland within six months, i.e. until March 16, 2024.