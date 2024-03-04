The appellate court remanded judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who beat a national guard to death

The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of a drunken fatal road accident, in custody.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On Monday, March 4, the court considered the appeal of the judgeʼs lawyers against the decision of the Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv, which in February 2024 extended detention until April 12.

The defense demanded to change the preventive measure to house arrest. However, the court agreed with the prosecutor and left the decision of the court of first instance unchanged.