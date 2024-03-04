The appellate court remanded judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who beat a national guard to death

The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of a drunken fatal road accident, in custody.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
On Monday, March 4, the court considered the appeal of the judgeʼs lawyers against the decision of the Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv, which in February 2024 extended detention until April 12.
The defense demanded to change the preventive measure to house arrest. However, the court agreed with the prosecutor and left the decision of the court of first instance unchanged.
- On May 26, 2023, Oleksiy Tandyr, the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region, driving a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. His case is being heard in the Svyatoshyn court in Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.
- The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it did not prove his state of intoxication at the time of the accident.
- On December 15, Babel learned that Oleksii Tandyr had transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman.
- On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land and money in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.