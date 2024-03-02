Zelensky: The head of state has carte blanche for personnel changes in the army

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has the ability to approve any personnel changes in the army.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an evening video message.
"The head of state has carte blanche for any personnel changes in the army, in the headquarters. All Ukrainian commanders must know the front, feel the front, its real needs. They should really be with soldiers, sergeants. To be what it takes to achieve Ukrainian goals," the president said.
He also expects from Sirsky a detailed report and specific proposals regarding further changes and actions at the front.
On the morning of March 2, Oleksandr Syrsky announced personnel changes among brigade commanders, as, according to him, some brigades are unable to contain enemy attacks and hold their positions due to insufficient training, experience and responsibility of the commanders.
- On February 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Chief Sirskyi is conducting an audit of the Armed Forces. He wants to visit every brigade in every direction to draw conclusions. The audit should give an accurate picture of what is happening in the brigades. It is necessary to regulate the issues of reserves, rotation, military training and the receipt of equipment. Some crews did not receive the promised equipment, and this should be taken into account during planning.
- On February 8, 2024 , Valery Zaluzhny was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Oleksandr Syrskyi became the commander-in-chief instead. Before that, the president spoke about the need for changes. Later, he appointed a new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he became Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, and then appointed new commanders of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Airborne Assault Forces and Ground Defense Forces.