Zelensky: The head of state has carte blanche for personnel changes in the army

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has the ability to approve any personnel changes in the army.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an evening video message.

"The head of state has carte blanche for any personnel changes in the army, in the headquarters. All Ukrainian commanders must know the front, feel the front, its real needs. They should really be with soldiers, sergeants. To be what it takes to achieve Ukrainian goals," the president said.

He also expects from Sirsky a detailed report and specific proposals regarding further changes and actions at the front.

On the morning of March 2, Oleksandr Syrsky announced personnel changes among brigade commanders, as, according to him, some brigades are unable to contain enemy attacks and hold their positions due to insufficient training, experience and responsibility of the commanders.