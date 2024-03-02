The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced personnel changes among brigade commanders

During a three-day trip to the Eastern direction of the front, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that some brigades are unable to hold back enemy attacks and hold their positions due to insufficient training, experience and responsibility of the commanders.

Syrskyi also noted that the level of training and coordination of the brigade headquarters, through which the commander acts, is of great importance.

Therefore, according to the commander-in-chief, he sent specialists to share experience and provide assistance to individual brigades where there are problems with the training of the headquarters.

As Sirsky noted, after listening to the brigade commanders and their deputies, all necessary decisions were made to provide reserves, ammunition, drones and other equipment.

The commander-in-chief also announced personnel changes among brigade commanders.

"In some cases, when the commander does not control the situation, and the actions and commands directly pose a threat to the life and health of subordinates, I am forced to make personnel decisions," he said.

Sirsky noted the actions of the 54th OMBr fighters, who destroyed two columns of enemy armored vehicles with accurate artillery fire and "competent mining". He also honored the "steadiness and courage" of the 25th OPDBr and 47th OMBr fighters in the battles for Orlivka and Berdychi, as well as the "determination and courage" of the 79th ODSHBr soldiers in repelling enemy attacks in the Novomykhailivka area.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also announced that he transferred one brigade to the rear "to restore combat capability."

"I note as a positive the replacement of one brigade at the front after two years of continuous fighting and the transfer to the rear to restore combat capability," he said.

Finally, Syrsky noted that the situation at the front remains difficult, but under control.