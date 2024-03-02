The Ministry of Defense began testing “floating” body armor. What is their specialty

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing special modular body armor for the needs of the Navy and engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thisis reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The peculiarity of such a bulletproof vest is that upon contact with water, a special module reacts and the bulletproof vest works like a lifeline, preventing the soldier from drowning.

The new floating module is being developed by the Central Department for the Development of Material Support of the Armed Forces. Both foreign and domestic developers are working on it.

It is planned that such modules can be used on all approved models of body armor of the Armed Forces.

"Currently, we have handed over several samples of such "floating" body armor to units for testing. If this stage is successful, we will start laboratory tests," said Vitaly Polovenko.