The Ministry of Defense began testing “floating” body armor. What is their specialty

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing special modular body armor for the needs of the Navy and engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thisis reported by the Ministry of Defense.
The peculiarity of such a bulletproof vest is that upon contact with water, a special module reacts and the bulletproof vest works like a lifeline, preventing the soldier from drowning.
The new floating module is being developed by the Central Department for the Development of Material Support of the Armed Forces. Both foreign and domestic developers are working on it.
It is planned that such modules can be used on all approved models of body armor of the Armed Forces.
"Currently, we have handed over several samples of such "floating" body armor to units for testing. If this stage is successful, we will start laboratory tests," said Vitaly Polovenko.
- They are also currently developing a thermal imaging poncho (cape) that will absorb infrared radiation. This product will help the Ukrainian military remain invisible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices.
- The Ministry of Defense will continue to work on improving clothing samples. In particular, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time received sets of summer field suits, made taking into account female anthropometric parameters.
- Previously, the Ministry of Defense also certified the first womenʼs body armor, which takes into account the peculiarities of the structure of the female body. It has an outwardly curved armor plate, narrowed shoulders and a widened bottom. It almost does not differ from the previously approved combined military body armor and weighs from 10.5 kilograms.
- On December 20, 2023, the parliament exempted from value-added tax and customs duties when importing electronic warfare systems and plates for body armor for the army into Ukraine.