The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine certified the first womenʼs body armor

The Ministry of Defense of Ukrainecertified the first womenʼs body armor.

The bulletproof vest was developed by the company "Ukrainian armor". It has an outwardly curved armor plate, narrowed shoulders and a widened bottom. It does not differ from the previously approved combined military body armor and weighs from 10.5 kilograms.

The sample was approved after two stages of testing. After the first stage of field tests, the bulletproof vest was refined taking into account the structure of the female body.

"Since womenʼs shoulders are narrower, and the pelvis, on the contrary, is wider than menʼs, it was inconvenient for servicemen to work with weapons in the "menʼs" version of the body armor," said Oleksandr Sharko, chief specialist of the Central Department of Development and Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the "womenʼs" version for convenience provides an outwardly curved armor plate.

After certification, the body armor became available for purchase.