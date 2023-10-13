The Ministry of Defense is testing two models of womenʼs body armor. They have a curved chest plate

Women of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently testing two models of body armor with a structurally curved plate. The new development takes into account the peculiarities of the structure of the female body.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on October 13.

Body armor is tested during training and combat tasks, which makes it possible to bring the conditions of use of new armor as close as possible to combat ones. This is the second time they have been tested — after taking into account the wishes of women based on the results of the first test wear.

In the video, on the sides of the bulletproof vest, damper inserts are clearly visible — elements that are not found in menʼs armor models. It is they who provide a tight fit to the female body and perform a protective function.

The manufacturers heard the comments, took into account the anthropometric data of women, so that it was convenient for female defenders to work with weapons. After the field trial wear is completed, the manufacturers will conduct laboratory tests: the body armor will be tested in different climatic conditions. According to the results of these tests, the Ministry of Defense will approve the samples, then the body armor will be taken for provision in the Armed Forces. The next step will be procurement.