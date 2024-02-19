The Ministry of Defense is developing an anti-thermal vision poncho for Ukrainian defenders

The Central Department of Development and Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing an anti-thermal vision poncho (cape). This product will help the Ukrainian military remain invisible at night.

This was reported to the Ministry of Defense.

The cape will absorb infrared radiation. Thanks to it, the military will become invisible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices. Five samples of different fabrics are already being tested for ponchos.

"The specificity is that we need to create a material that will absorb infrared radiation and have low thermal conductivity. Our goal is to disguise the military and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible," Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko said about the development.

Materials for development should be flexible and resistant to the environment: not burn out in the sun, not spoil after precipitation, have masking properties. Testing is currently ongoing.