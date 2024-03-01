Four officials who are on trial in the case of the death of people near the shelter will be tried in Kyiv

The prosecutorʼs office sent an indictment to the court against four Kyiv officials due to the death of people near the shelter of polyclinic No. 3 of the Desnyansky district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the City Prosecutorʼs Office.

Officials are accused of official negligence that caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code). This is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration Roman Tkachuk, the deputy head of the Desnyansky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv, the director of the medical institution and his deputy will be tried.