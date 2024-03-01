Four officials who are on trial in the case of the death of people near the shelter will be tried in Kyiv

The prosecutorʼs office sent an indictment to the court against four Kyiv officials due to the death of people near the shelter of polyclinic No. 3 of the Desnyansky district of Kyiv.
This was reported by the City Prosecutorʼs Office.
Officials are accused of official negligence that caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code). This is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
The director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration Roman Tkachuk, the deputy head of the Desnyansky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv, the director of the medical institution and his deputy will be tried.
- On the night of June 1, 2023, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles. In the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about twenty others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl. During the air raid, people could not get to the shelter in the polyclinic because it was closed.
- For this, suspicions were announced against the first deputy of the Desnyan District State Administration, the director of the medical institution and his deputy, as well as the security guard Vadym Moshkin. Later, the head of the security department of the Kyiv City State Administration Roman Tkachuk, was also charged with suspicion — he was sent under 24-hour house arrest, and in September he was removed from his post. The court then released Moshkin from house arrest.