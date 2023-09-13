In Kyiv, the director of the Security Department of the Kyiv military state administration was suspended. It takes place in the case of the death of people before the shelter

The Kyiv Court of Appeal dismissed Roman Tkachuk, who is suspected of official negligence with grave consequences, from his position as the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv military state administration.

This is reported by the Metropolitan Prosecutorʼs Office.

The court was hearing a case about the death of people in front of a closed shelter. As "Suspilne" reports, according to the prosecutorʼs office, Tkachuk, while in office, can influence witnesses.

Prosecutor Yana Lutsyshina explained that most of the departmentʼs employees were questioned as witnesses in this case. Therefore, the director in his position has a direct connection with his subordinates. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution.