In Kyiv, the director of the Security Department of the Kyiv military state administration was suspended. It takes place in the case of the death of people before the shelter

The Kyiv Court of Appeal dismissed Roman Tkachuk, who is suspected of official negligence with grave consequences, from his position as the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv military state administration.
This is reported by the Metropolitan Prosecutorʼs Office.
The court was hearing a case about the death of people in front of a closed shelter. As "Suspilne" reports, according to the prosecutorʼs office, Tkachuk, while in office, can influence witnesses.
Prosecutor Yana Lutsyshina explained that most of the departmentʼs employees were questioned as witnesses in this case. Therefore, the director in his position has a direct connection with his subordinates. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution.
- On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv. In the capitalʼs Desnyan district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about twenty others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl. During the air raid, people could not get to the shelter in the polyclinic because it was closed.
- For this, suspicions were announced against the first deputy of the Desnyan District State Administration, the director of the medical institution and his deputy, as well as the security guard Vadym Moshkin. Later, the head of the Security Department, Roman Tkachuk, was also charged. Later, he was sent under 24-hour house arrest. All other suspects have the same preventive measure.