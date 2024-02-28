Donald Tusk said that Poland can temporarily close the border with Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukraine and Poland are negotiating the temporary closure of the border and the termination of bilateral trade.

This is reported by RMF FM.

He emphasized that this will be a "temporary solution and painful for both sides."

"I am ready to make tough decisions when it comes to the border with Ukraine, but I always consult with Kyiv to avoid unnecessary tension. We have to find a long-term solution," Tusk noted.

At the same time, he announced the agricultural summit in Warsaw, which should take place on February 29. There, Tusk will hold talks with the leaders of the protesting farmers about "possible grain subsidies and other measures that will allow the sale of Polish grain as soon as possible."

"We are ready for a serious conversation about limits — the limits proposed by Brussels and Kyiv are unacceptable to us," said the Polish Prime Minister.

He added that there was an attempt to limit the arrival of agricultural products from Ukraine — so that the same amount as in 2022 and 2023 entered duty-free. Poland will propose in Brussels that the base period should not be the years 2022-2023, but the times before a full-scale war.

"We are constantly looking for a solution that will protect the Polish market from flooding with much cheaper agricultural products. We want to help Ukraine, but we cannot allow this help to have negative consequences for our citizens," Tusk said.