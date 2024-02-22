Poland will add checkpoints on the border with Ukraine to the list of critical infrastructure

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his government will in the next few hours add checkpoints on the border with Ukraine to the list of critical infrastructure. This decision will improve the transportation of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Polish Radio and RMF24.

"In order to provide a 100 percent guarantee that military aid, equipment, ammunition, humanitarian and medical aid will reach the Ukrainian side without delay, we will include border crossing points with Ukraine and certain sections of highways and railways to the list of critical infrastructure objects. This is a matter of the next few hours," Tusk noted.

Such a decision will mean a different type of organization for the passage of critical goods and will ensure their movement across the border without any delays or obstacles. He added that the issues of support for agricultural producers and support for Ukraine should be distinguished.