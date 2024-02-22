The President of Poland supports the dialogue with Ukraine against the background of the blockade of the border by the Poles

Polish Presidential Affairs Minister Andrzej Dera reported that Andrzej Duda is in favor of the negotiations proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the situation at the border.

He said this on TVN24.

The Polish president is in favor of conducting a dialogue between the agrarians and the Ukrainian side, and his minister Dera considers the situation "catastrophic on both sides."

"Mr. President is doing everything in this spirit to support and help Ukraine. Letʼs not forget that everything that is currently happening on the border, this conflict with grain, with agricultural products, is the result of the war," the official added.

Andrzej Dera said that the idea of meeting the governments of the two countries at the border is "not the safest", saying that it would be better to hold negotiations in Warsaw or somewhere in Rzeszów or Lublin. However, he understands the symbolism of the conversation on the border.

"This whole conflict stems from the fact that in Ukraine the standards of agricultural production are different from European ones. Thatʼs why the price for these products in Ukraine is different, and thatʼs why Polish farmers today are fighting for their survival and existence," said the minister.