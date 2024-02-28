Chinaʼs special representative will visit Ukraine to discuss the settlement of the war

The special representative of China will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia.

This was reported by Xinhua with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

His "tour" starts on March 2. The main topic is the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Chinaʼs Foreign Ministry said that Li Huiʼs trip is "the second round of diplomacy to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis [as China calls the Russian invasion]."

Hui first visited Ukraine and EU countries in May 2023. At that time, he stated the importance of Chinaʼs participation in the implementation of the peace formula voiced by Volodymyr Zelensky and guaranteeing nuclear security. The Wall Street Journal newspaper wrote that Hui was in favor of a ceasefire with the preservation of occupied Ukrainian lands by Russia.

Officially, after the trip, Hui called on all parties to create conditions for peace talks.