The EU will hand over 170,000 shells to Ukraine by the end of March

The European Union plans to deliver almost 170,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of March.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, after a conversation with EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"The absolute priority now is artillery shells. By the end of March, the EU plans to deliver almost 170,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and is working on further increasing the volume of supplies," wrote the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

He also reminded that at one time the European Union made "historic decisions" on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, the introduction of sanctions against Russia, the beginning of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and support for the Ukrainian peace formula.