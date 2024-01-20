European Commissioner: By the end of the year, the EU will be able to produce 1.3 million shells — a part will be transferred to Ukraine

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said during his visit to Estonia that the European Union will be able to produce 1.3 million shells by the end of this year.

This is reported by RTBF.

Breton said that this is a priority task, because the European Union should help Ukraine with ammunition and replenish its own stocks. Part of the announced number of shells will be transferred to Ukraine.

"We are going through a decisive moment for our collective security in Europe and in the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation in Ukraine. Europe must and will continue to support Ukraine with all its resources," said Breton.

He added that by March or April 2024, the EU will reach a production capacity of one million projectiles per year, which he talked about earlier.