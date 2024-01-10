The European Union can deliver the promised million shells to Ukraine by spring, but production will have to be increased

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton informed that the European Union can produce a million artillery munitions by the spring of 2024, which will then be sent to Ukraine.

Politico writes about it.

Breton emphasized that the European Union will abide by its obligations. To do this, it will be necessary to reduce exports to non-EU countries and ensure the pressure of the governments of the blocʼs members on their defense industries to increase production.