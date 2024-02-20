The court extended the arrest of the ex-president of the “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev until April

On February 19, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure against Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the former president of the “Motor Sich” company. He will be held in custody without the right to bail until April 18, as “Suspilne” writes.

Bohuslaevʼs lawyer Ruslan Volynets said in a comment to journalists that this is the first session where the court was supposed to start considering the merits of Bohuslaevʼs case, but there was no time for it. First, the court considered the prosecutorʼs request to suspend one of the lawyers, and then — to extend the preventive measure.

The lawyer stated that they will prepare an appeal against the decision to extend Bohuslaevʼs pretrial detention. This is due to the fact that his health is rapidly deteriorating. Volynets says that the relevant certificates are from the doctors of the pre-trial detention center.

The case of Bohuslaev

On October 22, 2022, SBU detained Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the former president of the “Motor Sich”. He is suspected of treason. He and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine introduced sanctions against him. SBU later established that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials who have access to the Russian high command, and complained to them about factory strikes and looting by Russian soldiers. The DBR has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.

On May 10, 2023, "Schemes" journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange to Russia.