The NBU is introducing a new commemorative coin for Valentineʼs Day

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is putting into circulation a commemorative coin "Love" for Valentineʼs Day.

The press service writes about it.

The new commemorative coin "Love" with a denomination of five hryvnias is made of nickel silver. On its obverse is a stylized rose in the shape of a heart, the petals of which are the words "love" written in the most common languages of the world. This symbolizes that this feeling has neither borders nor language barriers. On the reverse is a heart from which waves diverge.

"Such a composition symbolizes the comprehensiveness of love, the vibrations of which reach the innermost depths of the soul," the NBU writes.

Coins will be sold in the online store of the NBU from February 14, and later they will be sold by distributor banks. The circulation of the coin is up to 50,000 pieces.