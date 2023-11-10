The National Bank of Ukraine issued a commemorative coin “Antonivskyi Myst”

On the anniversary of the liberation of the Kherson region from the Russian invaders, the National Bank is putting into circulation a new commemorative coin "Antonivsky Bridge".

The press service writes about it.

Exactly one year ago, when the Russians were retreating from the right bank of the Kherson region, they blew up the Antoniv bridge. It was one of three key crossings across the Dnipro in the region. The day after that, Ukrainian troops liberated the Kherson region.

On the reverse side of the coin is a stylized birdʼs-eye view of the Antonivskyi Bridge and the Dnipro River, as well as traffic junctions at both ends of the bridge. On the obverse there is the denomination of the coin, the year of minting and the coat of arms of Ukraine framed by an ancient Russian ornament.

These coins will be used as ordinary circulation coins with a denomination of 10 hryvnias. The NBU will gradually introduce almost 10 million such commemorative coins into circulation (they are identical to the 10-hryvnia coins of the 2018 model).