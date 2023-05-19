The National Bank issued a coin dedicated to the Support Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Its denomination is 10 hryvnias

On May 19, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) put into circulation a new commemorative coin "Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

This was reported on the website of the National Bank.

The reverse of the coin depicts the emblem and slogan of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Always there." The obverse of the coin is identical to the 10 hryvnia coin of the 2018 model. In the center of it there is a denomination framed by an Old Russian ornament, the year of minting and the coat of arms of Ukraine.

The coin is made of zinc-based alloy with a nickel coating, weight — 6.4 g, diameter — 23.5 mm, mintage — 10 million coins.