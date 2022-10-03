The NBU imposed a coin dedicated to Territorial Defense Forces into circulation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has put into circulation a commemorative coin with a denomination of 10 hryvnias. It is dedicated to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Hereʼs what it looks like:

On one side of the coin you can see the coat of arms of Ukraine, the denomination and the year of issue, on the other side there are military figures, the logo and the slogan of the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs Territorial Defence Forces "Ready to resist!".

The authors of the coin are Vadym Balanovsky, Volodymyr Demyanenko and Roman Tchaikovsky.

The National Bank also noted that these coins will not be sold separately. They will be handed over to banks, and they will circulate like ordinary 10 hryvnias.