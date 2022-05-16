Coins dedicated to Ukraine were issued in the United States

The United States has issued one-dollar coins dedicated to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The coins depict a woman who symbolizes the Freedom for which Ukraine is fighting. Around it on the first coin develops a blue and yellow flag. On the second — Svoboda, dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, walks across the field with sunflowers.

The design was based on a sketch by the artist and medalist Adolf Alexander Weinman "Walking Freedom".