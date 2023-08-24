The National Bank presented commemorative coins for the Independence Day

The National Bank presented a new commemorative coin "Courage to be. UA". It was dedicated to the Independence Day.

This was reported in the press service of the bank.

The coin has a face value of 10 hryvnias and is made of 925 silver weighing 31.1 g. In addition, the coin is decorated with local gilding (gold content is not less than 0.00009 g). The diameter of the coin is 38.6 mm, and the mintage is up to 5,000 pieces.

The obverse of the new coin depicts a composition symbolizing Ukraine — the symbol of the trident, which is "at the forefront" of social processes and the worldʼs attention.

The reverse is dedicated to the courage and heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people. In the center is a golden star that destroys a symbolic wall, as well as a vertical inscription: COURAGE TO BE. UA.

The design of the coins was created by Kyiv artists Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk. The sculptor is Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

Buy coins "Courage to be. UA" can be purchased from August 24, 2023 in the online store of numismatic products of the National Bank. And from September, they will be available at Ukrgasbank, Radabank, Taskombank, and Privatbank.