The National Bank issued a commemorative coin “Year of the Dragon” with the dedication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) presented a commemorative coin "Year of the Dragon" with the chevron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. You can buy a coin in a souvenir package for 131 hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the National Bank.
On the reverse of the coin, in the center, there is a stylized symbol of the Eastern calendar of 2024 — a dragon. To the right of the dragon is the chevron of the Armed Forces as a symbol of the courage and strength of our defenders. The obverse shows the 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar in a circle, and in the center — a stylized clock with an arrow pointing to a dragon.
The design of the coin was created by the artist Maryna Kuts, the sculptor is Volodymyr Demyanenko.
The denomination of the "Year of the Dragon" commemorative coin is 5 hryvnias, the circulation is 80 000 units in souvenir packaging.
- On October 27, the National Bank issued a commemorative coin for the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. It is made of silver, has a denomination of 10 hryvnias and a circulation of up to 5 thousand pieces.
- Before that, the NBU issued a coin dedicated to military intelligence. Its denomination is 5 hryvnias.