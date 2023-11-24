The National Bank issued a commemorative coin “Year of the Dragon” with the dedication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) presented a commemorative coin "Year of the Dragon" with the chevron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. You can buy a coin in a souvenir package for 131 hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the National Bank.

On the reverse of the coin, in the center, there is a stylized symbol of the Eastern calendar of 2024 — a dragon. To the right of the dragon is the chevron of the Armed Forces as a symbol of the courage and strength of our defenders. The obverse shows the 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar in a circle, and in the center — a stylized clock with an arrow pointing to a dragon.

The design of the coin was created by the artist Maryna Kuts, the sculptor is Volodymyr Demyanenko.

The denomination of the "Year of the Dragon" commemorative coin is 5 hryvnias, the circulation is 80 000 units in souvenir packaging.