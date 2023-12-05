The National Bank issued a commemorative coin for the Day of Volunteers

For the International Day of Volunteers, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued a commemorative coin "The country of superheroes. We thank the volunteers."
The press service of the NBU writes about this.
The coin is made of nickel silver, has a denomination of 5 hryvnias and a circulation of up to 50 000 pieces. It continues the "My Immortal Ukraine" series.
On the obverse of the coin, a stylized image of hands weaving a camouflage net was placed in the center on a mirror background. On the reverse side of the coin is a map of Ukraine in the form of a camouflage net as a symbol of a united country that is "interwoven" and united to achieve a common goal.
The design of the coin was developed by the young artist Oleksandr Reznikov, the sculptor is Volodymyr Atamanchuk. Buy a commemorative coin "The land of superheroes. Thanks to the volunteers!" you can from December 6, 2023 in the NBU online store.
- On the Day of Volunteers, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded 36 people with the "Golden Heart" award for their contribution to volunteer aid and the development of the volunteer movement during the war in Ukraine.