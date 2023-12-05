The National Bank issued a commemorative coin for the Day of Volunteers

For the International Day of Volunteers, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued a commemorative coin "The country of superheroes. We thank the volunteers."

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

The coin is made of nickel silver, has a denomination of 5 hryvnias and a circulation of up to 50 000 pieces. It continues the "My Immortal Ukraine" series.

On the obverse of the coin, a stylized image of hands weaving a camouflage net was placed in the center on a mirror background. On the reverse side of the coin is a map of Ukraine in the form of a camouflage net as a symbol of a united country that is "interwoven" and united to achieve a common goal.

The design of the coin was developed by the young artist Oleksandr Reznikov, the sculptor is Volodymyr Atamanchuk. Buy a commemorative coin "The land of superheroes. Thanks to the volunteers!" you can from December 6, 2023 in the NBU online store.