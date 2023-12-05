On the Day of Volunteers, the President awarded 39 people with the “Golden Heart” award

By decree of Volodymyr Zelensky, 39 people were awarded the "Golden Heart" award of the President of Ukraine for their contribution to volunteer aid and the development of the volunteer movement during the war in Ukraine.

Here is a list of those who were awarded by the president:

Ayvazyan Alyona Robertivna — volunteer, director of the charitable organization "Help Army Peace Foundation", Kharkiv;

Akymchenkov Oleh Volodymyrovych — volunteer of the public organization "Regional Center for Sustainable Development", Kherson;

Anisimov Volodymyr Volodymyrovych — volunteer, Kyiv region;

Varava Valentyna Yuriivna — volunteer, the head of the "E+ Initiative" public organization, Kyiv;

Honcharova Yulia Yevheniivna — volunteer, Kyiv;

Hrubenyuk Tetyana Hryhorivna — volunteer, director of the "Revival of Defenders of Ukraine" charity fund, Kyiv;

Dashkevich Mykola Volodymyrovych — volunteer, Kyiv region;

Dzhalahonia Davyd Manucharovych — volunteer, director of the All-Ukrainian Charitable Aid and Development Fund "Help Group", Poltava;

Zarichanskyi Andriy Andriyovych — volunteer, founder of the "Rodyna Zarichanskykh" charity fund, Odesa;

Kaptur Iryna Mykhailivna — volunteer, founder of the charity organization "Charitable Fund of Iryna Kaptur", Poltava;

Kartasheva Nataliya Mykolaivna — volunteer of the “Pivdenniy-Bereh” charity fund, Odesa;

Kvyatkovskii Andriy Vasyliovych — president of the charitable organization "Kvyatkovskii Family Foundation", Lviv;

Kepler Tata Hryhorivna — volunteer, founder of the charity fund "Vitchuy", Kyiv;

Kobrin Oleh Stepanovych Kobrin — volunteer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder of "INFRA-SPEKTR" society, Kyiv region;

Kovalenko Oleksandra Yevhenivna — volunteer, co-chair of the charitable organization "Charitable Fund Ukraine for Heroes", Rivne;

Koval Yulia Olehivna — volunteer, Kharkiv;

Kovalyov Dmytro Oleksandrovich (posthumously) — volunteer of the charity organization "Kharkiv Regional Charitable Fund for Humanitarian Aid", Kharkiv;

Krylov Denis Valeriyovych — the founder of the charitable organization "Charitable Fund "Svit. Ukraina. Polohy", Zaporizhzhia;

Kucher Lyudmila Volodymyrivna — operational manager of the public organization "UKRAINER", Kyiv region;

Lyfar Vitaly Ivanovych — member of the charitable organization "MoAS Charitable Fund — Ukraine", Kyiv;

Lomovskikh Hryhoriy Albertovych — volunteer, chairman of the supervisory board of the Charitable Foundation "Poruch", Kharkiv;

Mayboroda Hanna Anatoliivna — volunteer, head of the "Patriot" public organization, Kyiv region;

Mostenets Serhiy Volodymyrovych — volunteer, Kyiv;

Mostovyi Maksym Borysovych — volunteer, head of the public organization "Scientific and Practical Center "UNIT", Kyiv;

Omelchenko Yulia Oleksandrivna — volunteer of the charity fund "Strong and Unbreakable", Kyiv;

Rybalchenko Serhiy Yuriyovych — volunteer, member of the public organization "Center for Harmonious Personality Development "VELET", Kherson;

Rybalchenko Anastasia Ivanivna — volunteer, member of the public organization "Center for Harmonious Personality Development "VELET", Kherson;

Roitberg Vladyslav Mykhailovych — volunteer of the Bila Tserkva volunteer group, Kyiv;

Savynska Nadiya Oleksandrivna — executive director of the charitable organization "Spivdia Charitable Fund", Kyiv;

Serdichenko Denys Petrovych — volunteer, president of the charity fund "International Aid "Good Samaritan", Odesa;

Skirtach Tetyana Mykhailivna — volunteer, paramedic, Kyiv;

Slabko Andrii Mykhailovych — volunteer, doctor of the public organization "Hospitaliers", Kyiv;

Tarhonsky Oleksandr Sihismundovych — member of the charitable organization "International Charitable Foundation of Vladyslav Stadnyk "Steel Wings", Zhytomyr;

Tyra Yuriy Stepanovych — a volunteer of the charitable organization "Commonwealth of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation, Kyiv;

Tyshchenko Viktoriya Fedorivna — volunteer, manager and founder of the charitable organization "Volunteers: Adults — Children" Charitable Foundation, Kharkiv;

Trishchenko Viktor Trochymovych — volunteer, head of the Kirovohrad regional branch of the All-Ukrainian Association of Veterans, Kropyvnytskyi;

Shevchuk Yulia Mykolaivna— volunteer, member of the public organization "Scientific and Practical Center "UNIT", Kyiv;

Shlyapina Maryna Hennadiivna — volunteer, head of the public organization "The Way to People", Poltava region;

Yanchenko Hryhoriy Mykolayovych — volunteer, Kherson.

International Volunteer Day is celebrated on December 5. It was introduced by the UN in 1985.