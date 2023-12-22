The National Bank issued commemorative Christmas coins dedicated to “Shchedryk”

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued a set of commemorative coins "Shchedryk — a carol of bells". The set is dedicated to the world-famous carol "Shchedryk" arranged by the composer Mykola Leontovych and continues the "Ukrainian heritage" series.

Each of the three coins included in the set is made in the shape of a bell, has a denomination of 10 hryvnias and is made of 999 silver. The circulation of the set is up to 5 000.

The obverse of the central coin of the set depicts a nativity scene with a Christmas star — a cultural phenomenon that preserves deep historical Ukrainian traditions. On the obverse of the other two coins, there are collective compositions of angels symbolizing purity, strength, divine help, protection and the light of the Christmas holiday, as well as lines from the song "Shchedryk". The reverse of the central coin features a stylized composition of the first performance of “Shchedryk” by a choir led by conductor Oleksandr Koshyts in 1922 at Carnegie Hall, above the choir is a silhouette of a swallow, which is the main character of the song.

The reverse of the other two coins depicts the stylized colored flags of Ukraine and the USA, a composition of historical religious buildings of Kyiv and New York, and a golden lace background with bells, symbolizing the filling of space with the magical sounds of the carol melody.