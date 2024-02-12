Rheinmetall is building a new munitions plant. Part of the production will go to Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall is starting construction of a new munitions plant in Unterlues, Germany.

This is reported by Reuters.

The site of the future facility was visited today by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

The plant is expected to start operating next year and produce about 200,000 artillery shells a year. Rheinmetall plans to invest €300 million and create around 500 new jobs.

The new plant will ensure the uninterrupted supply of ammunition to the German armed forces — the Bundeswehr and guarantee deliveries to allies in the event of a crisis. Part of the products of the future facility will be supplied to NATO countries and Ukraine.

"We must move away from manufacturing to large-scale production of defense equipment. Not only the United States, but all European countries should do more to support Ukraine. The promises made so far are not enough. Germanyʼs strength alone is not enough," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Rheinmetall plans to concentrate in Unterluss the entire production chain of artillery ammunition, which is needed by both the Bundeswehr and other NATO partners. Ukraine also feels an acute need for projectiles for artillery systems, to which Rheinmetall also supplies ammunition.