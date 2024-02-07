Der Standard: Austria has refused to extradite former head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko to Ukraine

Austrian courts have rejected the request of the Ukrainian authorities to extradite the former chairman of the board of the National Bank (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko.

This was reported by the Austrian publication Der Standard.

Shevchenko is asking for political asylum, claiming political persecution by the Office of the President.

In a comment to the publication, the former chairman of the NBU called the NABU case opened against him "a classic political persecution." He cited his intransigence as head of the National Bank and his refusal to issue the hryvnia and lower the discount rate in the first year of the war as the reason for the case against him.

NABU refused to comment to the Austrian publication.