Zelenskyy on forced military mobilization: This is wrong, the process needs to be modernized

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "very wrong" cases when employees of territorial recruitment centers forcefully take men of military age on the streets. He stated that the new draft law on mobilization should digitize this process.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the German channel ARD. The President emphasized that the mobilization should be fair.

"The moment of demobilization is important. Many have spent 700 days on the battlefield, I am grateful to them, but there is little gratitude from society. It is necessary to carry out rotations, to give long vacations, money will not cover everything. The salary is high, but justice is needed. I am waiting for a law on fair mobilization from the military," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that he would like to see a "comprehensive and fair" draft law, and emphasized that the cases when conscripts are taken from the streets with the use of force are "very wrong."

"They [military commissariat employees] should not do this. That is why I asked to prepare this draft law so that this would not happen. There are possibilities of the digital format, we can solve this issue in a modern way," Zelenskyy emphasized.