France will provide Ukraine with 3,000 shells every month

The Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastien Lecornu, said that his country will provide Ukraine with three thousand 155 mm caliber ammunitions every month.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havrylyuk said this in an interview with NV.

These are projectiles for French artillery systems that are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are self-propelled artillery installations Caesar, self-propelled guns TRF1.

Arrangements for the supply of three thousand shells every month is one of the results of the first meeting of the Artillery Coalition in Paris. There they discussed, in particular, the provision of artillery means to Ukraine, the supply of spare parts or their production on the territory of Ukraine, repair, improvement of the intelligence system and fire control of artillery units.

France will also hand over 40 long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine. These missiles are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, depending on the version, they can reach targets at a distance of 250, 500 and 700 kilometers. However, the transferred missiles were modified in France — they reduced the range to 250 kilometers. AASM Hammer guided air bombs, also known as A2SM, will also be transferred. Each month, Ukraine will receive approximately 50 A2SM hybrid bombs. They will be launched from Soviet aircraft in the Armed Forces.