Ukraine will receive AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs, also known as A2SM, from France.

This was stated by Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, AFP reports.

A meeting of the "artillery coalition" is being held in Paris with the participation of 23 countries led by France and the USA.

According to Lecornu, Ukraine will receive approximately 50 A2SM hybrid bombs every month. They will be launched from Soviet aircraft available in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Safran

The AASM is similar to the previously transferred JDAMs. It is a bomb with a tail, a solid-fuel jet engine and a nose guidance system (thermal imaging/laser), which significantly increases the range and accuracy of the bomb. The AASM warhead can be 125, 250, 500 and 1,000 kilograms. It also has an air blast function.

France will also hand over 40 long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine. These missiles are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, depending on the version, they can reach targets at a distance of 250, 500 and 700 kilometers. However, the missiles transferred by France were modified — they reduced the range to 250 kilometers.