France will transfer AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs, also known as A2SM, from France.
This was stated by Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, AFP reports.
A meeting of the "artillery coalition" is being held in Paris with the participation of 23 countries led by France and the USA.
According to Lecornu, Ukraine will receive approximately 50 A2SM hybrid bombs every month. They will be launched from Soviet aircraft available in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The AASM is similar to the previously transferred JDAMs. It is a bomb with a tail, a solid-fuel jet engine and a nose guidance system (thermal imaging/laser), which significantly increases the range and accuracy of the bomb. The AASM warhead can be 125, 250, 500 and 1,000 kilograms. It also has an air blast function.
France will also hand over 40 long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine. These missiles are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, depending on the version, they can reach targets at a distance of 250, 500 and 700 kilometers. However, the missiles transferred by France were modified — they reduced the range to 250 kilometers.
- During 2024, France will produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine and will deliver three thousand shells to Ukraine every month. So far, Ukraine has received 30 Caesar units from France. The Caesar self-propelled gun under the standard 155 mm caliber NATO ammunition is intended for the destruction of manpower, artillery batteries, howitzers, as well as for "punching" passages in minefields and barriers. Its effective firing range is up to 42 kilometers.