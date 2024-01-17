The President of France announced a trip to Ukraine and the transfer of long-range SCALP missiles

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a trip to Ukraine in February and the transfer of 40 long-range SCALP missiles.

This was reported by the French agency AFP, BFM TV reports.

According to Macron, France is "in the process of finalizing a security agreement" with Ukraine similar to the one concluded by Great Britain.

Together with the SCALP missiles, Paris will deliver hundreds of bombs to Ukraine, but Macron did not specify which ones.

In the summer, Ukraine received all long-range SCALP missiles, which France promised to provide as part of the first, "test" batch. These missiles are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, depending on the version, they can reach targets at a distance of 250, 500 and 700 kilometers. However, the missiles transferred by France were modified — they reduced the range to 250 kilometers.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. Currently, 30 countries have joined the "security guarantees".