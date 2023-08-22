Ukraine received the entire first batch of long-range SCALP missiles from France — later there will be more of them

Ukraine received all long-range SCALP missiles that France promised to provide as part of the first, "test" batch. Ambassador of Ukraine Vadym Omelchenko said this in an interview with LB.ua.

"We already have all the SCALP missiles that the French promised to provide as part of the first batch. This batch was a test batch, the projectiles proved themselves well," the ambassador noted.

The delivery of missiles will continue, the main issue of these deliveries is "their rhythm, and here the French are doing very well."

Omelchenko also noted that when President Zelensky or President Macron declare that France has made a decision at the request of the Ukrainian side to provide some weapons, then they are already in Ukraine and already working at the front.