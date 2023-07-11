France will hand over long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine

The President of France Emmanuel Macron stated at the NATO summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will receive SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles, also known as Storm Shadow, from his country.

The SCALP (or Storm Shadow) long-range air-to-ground missile is a joint development of France and Great Britain. It is designed to destroy fortified ground stationary targets. The developer claims that the missile overcomes powerful air defense systems, has a warhead of 450 kg, and its range exceeds 250 km. This missile can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and if the enemy uses electronic countermeasures.