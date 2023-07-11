France will hand over long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine

The President of France Emmanuel Macron stated at the NATO summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will receive SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles, also known as Storm Shadow, from his country.
The SCALP (or Storm Shadow) long-range air-to-ground missile is a joint development of France and Great Britain. It is designed to destroy fortified ground stationary targets. The developer claims that the missile overcomes powerful air defense systems, has a warhead of 450 kg, and its range exceeds 250 km. This missile can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and if the enemy uses electronic countermeasures.
- On May 17, Le Monde, citing sources in the Elysee Palace, wrote that France is studying the issue of transferring Scalp EG long-range missiles to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- In May, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the provision of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, and then Defense Minister Ben Wallace noted that Ukrainian troops are already using these weapons.
- On December 15, 2022, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that he does not rule out the supply of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, and already in February 2023, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that his country intends to be the first to provide Ukraine with weapons of a larger radius actions.