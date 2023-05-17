Le Monde: France is considering the supply of “Scalp” missiles to Ukraine

France is studying the transfer of long-range Scalp EG missiles (in the English version Storm Shadow) to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Le Monde writes about this with reference to sources in the Elysée Palace.

During an interview on TF1, French President Emmanuel Macron already hinted that his country is considering options for supplying Ukraine with missiles "with a range that will allow Ukraine to resist and conduct a counteroffensive."

However, the Elysee Palace warns that there are no plans for a quick transfer yet.

Storm Shadow

Storm Shadow (SCALP EG) is a long-range air-to-ground missile. It is a joint development of France and Great Britain, designed to destroy fortified ground stationary targets. The developer claims that the missile overcomes powerful air defense systems, has a warhead of 450 kg, its range exceeds 250 km, and the height reaches 30-40 meters. However, depending on the specific modification, the characteristics of such missiles may differ.

This missile can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and if the enemy uses electronic countermeasures.