CNN: Ukraine is already using “Storm Shadow” missiles to hit Russian targets

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are already using the long-range Storm Shadow missiles provided by Great Britain to strike Russian military targets.

This was reported by CNN with reference to two sources in the US administration and an official of one of the Western countries.

CNN also sought confirmation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, but a representative of the department refused to comment on this information.

On May 15, the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat stated that although there were no Storm Shadow-type weapons in Ukraine yet, there would be "no problems" with their use.

Storm Shadow

Storm Shadow (SCALP EG) is a Franco-British air-to-ground cruise missile. It is intended for the destruction of important stationary targets that are well protected by means of air defense.

This missile can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and when the enemy uses electronic countermeasures. Its flight range exceeds 250 kilometers, and its height reaches 30-40 meters. However, depending on the specific modification, the characteristics of such missiles may differ.