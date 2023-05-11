The British Ministry of Defense confirmed the provision of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

He told this to deputies in the House of Commons on Thursday, May 11.

"The transfer of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best opportunity to protect itself from Russiaʼs continued aggression, especially from deliberate shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is contrary to international law. Ukraine has the right to protect itself from this," Sky News quoted Wallace as saying.

In the morning, CNN published information about the transfer of missiles with reference to several Western high-ranking officials.

Storm Shadow

Storm Shadow (SCALP EG) is a Franco-British air-to-ground cruise missile. It is intended for the destruction of important stationary targets that are well protected by means of air defense.

This missile can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and when the enemy uses electronic countermeasures. Its flight range is more than 250 kilometers, and its height is 30-40 meters. However, depending on the specific modification, the characteristics of such missiles may differ.