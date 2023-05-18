In Great Britain, it was confirmed that Ukraine already uses Storm Shadow cruise missiles

The British Defense Minister confirmed that Ukrainian forces are already using Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the war.

Sky News writes about it.

"All I can say is that, according to my information, it was already being used after we announced its shipment to Ukraine. But I will not go into details," he said.

Wallace emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to get long-range assets because the Russians have relocated their command posts beyond the reach of the M270 and HIMARS.

He added that the provision of the Storm Shadow is "a kind of mitigation" of the situation in which Ukraine cannot yet receive the modern fighter jets it is asking for.