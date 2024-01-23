The investigation into the fall of the rocket in Pshevodovo was suspended. Polish investigators claimed that it was Ukrainian air defense

The investigation of the incident in Przewodów was suspended. In November 2022, a Russian-made S-300 5-B-55 anti-aircraft missile fell in a Polish border village, killing two men aged 59 and 60. Last year,Polish law enforcement officers claimed that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The investigation into the incident was suspended due to "the lack of any cooperation from Ukraine in explaining this tragedy," Polish radio station RMF FM reports.

The prosecutorʼs office notes that such a decision was made in view of "a long-term obstacle in the further proceedings, which consists in waiting for the fulfillment of requests for international legal assistance."

Polish applications were sent to the Ukrainian authorities many months ago. In particular, Poland sent a request for information that could confirm exactly who launched that missile and from where.

The suspension of the investigation means that it is impossible to definitively establish the circumstances of the incident.

What is known about the fall of the rocket in Przewodów﻿

On November 15, 2022, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior US intelligence official, said that Russian missiles had crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people. Rzeczpospolita newspaper specified that they were men aged 59 and 60.

Polish President Andrzej Duda then said that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 air defense complex fell on the territory of his country, but it is not known who launched it.

On November 16, 2022, Ukraine requested access to the site of the explosion in Poland to representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service.

The CNN channel reported that the Ukrainian military informed the US and its allies that they had tried to intercept a Russian missile near the crash site in Poland.

In September 2023, during an investigation, Polish law enforcement officials concluded that the missile that fell in Przewodów was probably Ukrainian.