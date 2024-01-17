The European Commission refused to refund the duty on Ukrainian grain

The European Commission refused to return import duties on Ukrainian grain, as requested by Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

This was reported by the Minister of Agriculture of Poland, Czeslaw Siekierski, for Business Insider.

According to him, the opening of the European market for agricultural products from Ukraine can "completely destabilize" both the Polish and European markets in the future.

Therefore, the minister offers other ideas to protect the Polish market, including licensing of products entering Poland and the creation of Polish-Ukrainian technical groups that will normalize trade relations.

At the same time, Czeslaw Siekierski wants the European Commissionʼs resolution on extending duty-free trade with Ukraine until June 2025 to include a provision allowing "regional protective measures."