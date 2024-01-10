Belarus sent children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to study with the military

Belarus sent a group of Ukrainian children who recently arrived from the occupied territories of Ukraine to study with the Belarusian military. There, children were allegedly taught to evacuate in case of fire.

This was reported on the Belarusian state TV channel "Belarus 1".

35 Ukrainian children from the city of Anthracite (Luhansk region) were sent to the city of Mogilev. The Belarusian military allegedly taught children how to behave in extreme situations — this was taken care of by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.