Belarus sent children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to study with the military

Belarus sent a group of Ukrainian children who recently arrived from the occupied territories of Ukraine to study with the Belarusian military. There, children were allegedly taught to evacuate in case of fire.
This was reported on the Belarusian state TV channel "Belarus 1".
35 Ukrainian children from the city of Anthracite (Luhansk region) were sent to the city of Mogilev. The Belarusian military allegedly taught children how to behave in extreme situations — this was taken care of by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Childrenʼs Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, it is known about the forced deportation of at least 19 453 Ukrainian children to Russia, although in the Russian Federation it was said that there were more than 700 000 children. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
- On May 23, 2023, the Belarusian opposition stated that Belarus participated in the deportation and removed 2 150 Ukrainian children, including orphans between the ages of 6 and 15. They were sent to Belarusian camps and sanatoriums. After that, the Ukrainian Prosecutorʼs Office started an investigation.