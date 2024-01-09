Dubinskyʼs case was referred to the court. He is accused of forging documents for traveling abroad

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office referred to the court the case of Oleksandr Dubinsky, who, according to law enforcement officers, forged documents to travel abroad.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

It is about going abroad under the pretext of fatherʼs treatment. According to the investigation, his father left without being accompanied by the MP and returned to the country on his own. Dubinsky himself, while abroad, signed official documents, which may indicate their forgery. Now the MP faces up to 6 years in prison.

In addition, SBI received information that during his stay abroad, the peopleʼs deputy managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain twice. In particular, in Spain, the suspect stayed in two hotels in Barcelona and its suburbs.