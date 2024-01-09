Dubinskyʼs case was referred to the court. He is accused of forging documents for traveling abroad

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office referred to the court the case of Oleksandr Dubinsky, who, according to law enforcement officers, forged documents to travel abroad.
This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
It is about going abroad under the pretext of fatherʼs treatment. According to the investigation, his father left without being accompanied by the MP and returned to the country on his own. Dubinsky himself, while abroad, signed official documents, which may indicate their forgery. Now the MP faces up to 6 years in prison.
In addition, SBI received information that during his stay abroad, the peopleʼs deputy managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain twice. In particular, in Spain, the suspect stayed in two hotels in Barcelona and its suburbs.
- On November 6, 2023, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent MP Oleksandr Dubinsky under 24-hour house arrest on suspicion of organizing a scheme to travel abroad. He was handed a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.
- On November 13, 2023, after searches by SBU and SBI, MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was charged with treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code). He is accused of information and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation. On November 14, the court sent Dubinsky to the pre-trial detention center for 60 days without the right to bail.