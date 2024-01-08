The anti-corruption committee identified problematic norms in the draft law on mobilization

The anti-corruption committee made a conclusion on the government bill No. 10378 on mobilization and found a number of norms in it that could cause corruption risks.

This was reported by the head of the committee Anastasia Radina.

The Ministry of Defense agreed with the comments, so the committees are already working on changing procedures and approaches.

Here is what, in the opinion of the anti-corruption committee, needs to be improved in the draft law:

Do not entrust the local self-government bodies with the duty to "ensure the arrival" of conscripts in the territorial recruit center (TRC). Local government can provide transport, but not use coercion. The obligation to "ensure arrival" without specifying the method "may give rise to arbitrariness."

Determine the terms and conditions under which the TRC can initiate the entry of conscripts into the register of debtors with further restrictions. The head of the TRC should not be able to enter someone into the register the day after the non-arrival (since the conscript may not arrive for good reasons), while others are "unnoticed" for months.

Depriving the district and city commissions on referrals for military service and higher-level commissions of the right to grant citizens deferments from referrals to basic military service (this is not mobilization).

According to Radina, it is also necessary to finalize the overcoming of corruption in the military medical commissions and medical and social expert commissions, the procedures for confirming the circumstances that are grounds for postponement of mobilization.

The anti-corruption committee examines all draft laws at the first reading stage for corruption risks.