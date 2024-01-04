The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the law on mobilization. It will be discussed with the command of the AFU

The profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada began discussions over a new draft law on recruiting, mobilization and military service.
This was announced by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia.
He noted that the discussion with the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and representatives of the Ministry of Defense will last several days. "Deputies from voters have many questions about mobilization, [General Valery] Zaluzhny, [Chief of the General Staff Serhiy] Shaptala and Minister [of Defense Rustem] Umerov came to the committee for answers," Arakhamia added.
- Ukraine is strengthening control over military records. On the evening of December 25, 2023, the government submitted draft laws No. 10378, No. 10379 to the parliament. The first document provides for changes to mobilization and military service, and the second — strengthening responsibility for military offenses. Read more about them here.
- If it is adopted without significant changes, then all men between the ages of 18 and 60 will have 30 days to apply to the TCC, clarify their data, place of residence, etc. They will also be required to carry military registration documents with them and show them at the request of TCC employees or the police.
- However, on January 2, 2024, Yevgenia Kravchuk, the deputy head of the VRU Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, said that the Verkhovna Rada would not consider the draft law on mobilization in its original version. They will still work on the document.