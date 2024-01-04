The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the law on mobilization. It will be discussed with the command of the AFU

The profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada began discussions over a new draft law on recruiting, mobilization and military service.

This was announced by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia.

He noted that the discussion with the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and representatives of the Ministry of Defense will last several days. "Deputies from voters have many questions about mobilization, [General Valery] Zaluzhny, [Chief of the General Staff Serhiy] Shaptala and Minister [of Defense Rustem] Umerov came to the committee for answers," Arakhamia added.