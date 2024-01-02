The Verkhovna Rada will not consider the bill on mobilization in its original version. They will still work on the document.

Yevgenia Kravchuk, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the Parliament Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, told about this in the air of the TV channel Rada.

According to her, this will be the version developed by the Committee on Security and Defense. Already this week, a large interdepartmental working group will begin working on a compromise version of the draft law on mobilization. It will take into account the remarks of the Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, who said that some of the provisions of the document contradict the Constitution, and certain concerns regarding corruption norms.